2 local students selected for Daniels Scholarship

(Fremont County, WY) – Two Fremont County students are among the 23 from Wyoming chosen for a Daniels Scholarship. The scholarship covers their full cost of attendance at partner schools or up to $100,000 over four years if they choose to attend a school outside the four-state region of Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico and Utah.

The 2024 recipients are Felicity Olsson home school/Lander Valley High School and Kinzi Albrandt Wind River.

These 23 Wyoming recipients are among 209 across the four-state region to be accepted into the program.

Daniels Scholars may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States.

Students are selected for their strength of character, leadership potential, commitment to serving the community, and academic potential.

“We are thrilled to support the educational aspirations of this tremendous group of young people,” said Hanna Skandera, president & CEO of the Daniels Fund. “They represent the next generation of leaders and we can’t wait to see the amazing things they will accomplish with this opportunity.”

With this year’s announcement, more than 5,000 students have received the Daniels Scholarship. At any given time, nearly 1,000 Daniels Scholars are attending approximately 200 colleges and universities throughout the United States. Since 2000, more than $260 million in scholarships has been awarded through the Daniels Scholarship Program.

Motivated high school seniors graduating in 2025 are encouraged to visit DanielsFund.org this September to apply online for the Daniels Scholarship Program. h/t Daniels Scholars