(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Coaches’ Association announced today, April 2, that the following coaches were selected as Coach of the Year by their fellow WCA coaches for their respective sports during the 2024 Winter Sports Season. Below are the local coaches selected.

Boys’ Basketball: 2A Craig Ferris Wyoming Indian

Boys’ Swimming and Diving: 3A Shawna Morgan Lander

Lander seniors Benny Kulow and Reed McFadden with head coach Shawna Morgan. (h/t LVHS Swim & Dive)

The full list of winners can be viewed below. h/t WCA

Congratulations!