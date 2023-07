Your 2023 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Lander qualifier winners are…

(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition Lander qualifying round showcased some amazing talent in Lander City Park this past weekend, and once again Fremont County had a stellar showing.

Past winners/qualifiers Rob Weimann and Adam Kirkpatrick were joined by Micah Wyatt, Kira Dawn, Henry Pepin and Elijah Cox for competition and audience favorite awards, all listed below.

Top Singer-songwriters advancing to the Semifinals in Ten Sleep:

1) Rob Weimann

2) Kira Dawn

3) Henry Pepin

4) Micah Wyatt

5) Adam Kirkpatrick

Top Songs:

1) “Hourglass” – Rob Wiemann

2) “Ghost Town” – Kira Dawn

3) “A Little Light” – Micah Wyatt

4) “Penguins Marching” – Rob Weimann

5) “Lipstick” – Henry Pepin

Top Audience Vote Singer Songwriter:

1) Kira Dawn

2) Elijah Cox

3) Henry Pepin

Top Audience Vote Songs

1) “Light On” – Kira Dawn

2) “The Raven Cries Out West” – Elijah Cox

3) “Straight and Narrow” – Kira Dawn

4) Tie “Ghost Town” – Kira Dawn

5) Tie “Mr Mountain” – Henry Pepin

The schedule for the other qualifying rounds can be viewed here, and the final rounds of the competition will be held in Ten Sleep from September 1-3.