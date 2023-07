(Lander, WY) – The 2023 Wyoming Singer Songwriter Competition will be holding the Lander qualifying round tonight, July 21, in Lander City Park at 6:00 PM.

Musicians will be competing for over $10,000 in cash prizes.

The schedule for the other qualifying rounds can be viewed here, and the final rounds of the competition will be held in Ten Sleep from September 1-3.

Lander has been well represented each year at the competition, which has been going since 2018.

You can view past results here.