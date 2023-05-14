Wind River Job Corps 2023 Spring Graduation: “A New World, A New Beginning”

(Riverton, WY) Family, friends, faculty, and fellow students came together on Thursday afternoon for a lively commencement service to congratulate the graduates of the Wind River Job Corps 2023 Spring Graduation.

The program commenced with an invocation delivered by Scott Ratliff, followed by Center Director Dr. Kirsten Benson, and guest speaker Jen Hansen, President of Alternate Perspectives, Inc. Student speakers were Lacee Patrick and Evan Coen.

After the presentation of diplomas by Dr. Benson, there was a Tassel Ceremony directed by Programs Director Patty Granlund and Academics Manager Janet Bates, and a Flower Ceremony, where the graduates took a moment to give flowers to their instructors and staff. A reception for the graduates and their families followed the commencement.

Wind River Job Corps is part of a free career training and education network of 120 Job Corps campuses across the U.S. Students gain the experience needed to begin a career or apprenticeship, advance to higher education, or join the military. For more information, visit their website at windriver.jobcorps.gov

Invocation by Scott Ratliff. h/t Carol Harper

“I believe there’s no such thing as coincidence, and I also believe that the Creator makes no mistakes…we come here today with family and friends, people who genuinely care, coming with support…welcome these graduates into a new world, a new beginning…let them remember this place with fondness, and the people that dedicated their energy to make sure they learned well and move forward in a good manner.” – Scott Ratliff Dr. Kirsten Benson. h/t Carol Harper

“You and you alone are the only person who can live the life that can write the story that you were meant to tell. As members of the class of 2022-2023, I am filled with excitement and anticipation as the next stage of your lives are about to begin or for some of you, already have. For staff, family, community embers, and friends, listen to these students, listen to their enthusiasm, their pride, and know that while they have changed, their full transformation has only begun…There are few things more liberating in this life than having your worst fear realized. Today, I tell you that whether you fear it or not, disappointment will come. The beauty is that through disappointment, you can gain clarity, and with clarity comes conviction and true originality. Work hard, be kind, and amazing things will happen.” – Dr. Kirsten Benson Jennifer Hansen, President, Altenate Perspectives, Inc.

“Graduation is a time of reflection of where you came from, what you have achieved, and what possibilities lie ahead in the future…and those possibilities are endless. It is a time to acknowledge accomplishments that have been achieved by your hard work, motivation to achieve, and resiliency and tenacity that made you keep going and not give up. We are all here today to participate in your celebration of your achievements and your success…Don’t fear the future and what it holds. Embrace the future and the possibilities that are ahead of you. Always stand tall, confident, and self-assured that you are so much greater and more powerful than you realize.” – Jennifer Hansen, President, Alternate Perspectives, Inc.

Student Speakers Lacee Patrick (left) and Evan Coen (right). h/t Carol Harper

L-R: Jenn Hansen, Dr. Kirsten Benson, Patty Granlund and Janet Bates. Flower Ceremony

Spring 2023 Wind River Job Corps Graduates

BCT – Gabriel Wilkerson

Stephon Holmes, Robert Latshaw, Maddie Magallanes, Joel Vroman, Edison Brockie, Aidan Gonyou, Andrew Kranzman

Carpentry – Caleb Whitman

Matthew Francis, Alec Bullman, Isaiah Nava, Johntel Peasley, Reymond Richards, Elias Rivera, Thomas Willis

Electrical – David Hunt, Daisy Palma, Nathan Timber

Tucker Hansen, Lisandro Johnson, Silas Kantor, Jayden Schmidt, Erubiel Trevizo, Colton Watt (HTD), Nigel Pelt

Medical – Cole C’Hair, Dina Garcia, Nachelle Ince, Lacee Patrick

Michayla Bounds, Cheyenne Carter, Breeana Dimerson, Marina F. Rameriz, Sara Raehal, Quincy Wilson

Petro – Canaan Lehman, Aaron Timber

Elijah Jackson, Daniel Ellwood, Nathan O’Connor

HEO – Aaron Chavez, Ron Embry, Damien Laver, Scott Ross

James Cliame, Jacob Thiel, William Gappmayer, Ty Renninger (HTD)

HEM – Evan Coen, Devon Crayton, Theron Mason, Jonathan Miller, Mason Jaramillo, Brake Kumangal, Nicholas Tonti

Dillon Condelano

HTD – Trulove Coulston, Toni Davis, Caleb Hall, Hunter Pattison

Mikayla Andrews, Frederick Booker, Noah Davis, Dylan Duxbury, Makeila Guzman, Mya Herrera, Kaleb Lindsey, Tabitha McNicols, Rekia Robinson, Dejon Terrell, William Thomas, Kendrick White, Mariena Woods

Class Motto: “It’ll Buff.”

Class Flower: Hibiscus

Class Song: Careless Whisper by Seether