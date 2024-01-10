Wind River Job Corps to host career fair on Jan. 31; seeking employers to present, share job opportunities

(Riverton, WY) – The Wind River Job Corps Center will host a career fair on-campus for its students training for careers in high-demand industries on Jan. 31, 2024 from 9:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

In preparation for the event, the center is inviting employers to come to the Center to share job opening information with the center’s students training for careers in Heavy Equipment Operations, Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Healthcare, Electrical, Petroleum, Building Construction Technologies, Carpentry, Heavy Truck Driving, and Welding.

In addition to having the chance to share information regarding their entry-level openings, employers can sign up for tours of the campus from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. to learn more about the training programs offered at Wind River Job Corps.