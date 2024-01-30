Wind River Job Corps collaborates with City of Lander for brush clearing initiative

In a project commencing this week, the City of Lander is joining forces with Wind River Job Corps for an impactful initiative. The primary focus of this endeavor will be City Park along Dickinson Creek. Under the guidance of an instructor from Wind River Job Corps, a dedicated group of students will participate in a hands-on, work-based learning experience. Their tasks will include clearing brush, removing Russian olive trees, and addressing dead or diseased trees along the creek. This practical undertaking provides students with the opportunity to apply skills acquired in the classroom to a real-life setting, emphasizing the use of machinery and equipment for a comprehensive learning experience. The project is expected to span several weeks, during which the public may observe equipment and work in the area. Please exercise caution and refrain from recreating at the work site.

During a Special City Council Meeting held on Monday, January 29, 2024, at 6:30 PM in the City Council Chambers, the council approved and authorized Mayor Richardson to sign the Work-Based Learning Program Agreement between Equus Workforce Solutions of Wind River Job Corps and the City of Lander. If you have any questions about the project, please do not hesitate to contact City Hall.