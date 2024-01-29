Lander City Council to consider new program agreement with Wind River Job Corps during special meeting Monday

The Lander City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, in the City Council Chambers at 240 Lincoln Street.

The agenda includes one item: approve and authorize the mayor to sign a work-based learning program agreement with Equus Workforce Solutions of the Wind River Job Corps Center in Riverton.

During a work session last week, city staff said they’ve been working with the Job Corps to allow WRJC students to do projects in Lander.

For example, staff said the students could clear brush from the areas surrounding Lander City Park in order to provide more safety and visibility for law enforcement and fire protection.

“I love the idea,” Councilmember Missy White said at the time, asking if the students could also be put to work at the new Popo Agie River Park.

The agreement with Equus notes that WRJC students “are considered employees of the federal government,” and that a work-based learning coordinator will be “responsible for monitoring and working closely with the students and employers to provide training, weekly evaluations, and conflict resolution.”

Staff said the city would pay for the equipment fuel required perform the local projects.

Monday’s meeting is open to the public for in-person attendance and will be streamed live on Zoom (Meeting ID: 838 2977 2340 Passcode: 126848).

For more information call the City of Lander at 332-2870.