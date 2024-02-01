Lander City Council approves updated work-based learning agreement with Wind River Job Corps management

The Lander City Council approved an updated work-based learning program agreement with the Wind River Job Corps this week.

The agreement allows WRJC students to participate in Lander-based work projects under the Job Corps’ new management company, city staff said.

A similar agreement has been in place since 2018 with a previous Job Corps management company, community development coordinator Anne Even said, and WRJC students completed “some projects with the city prior to COVID – but we haven’t utilized them for many projects since then.”

“Now we’re just re-establishing that relationship (with) their current management company (so the students) can start working on some new projects,” she told the council during a special meeting Monday.

One project was set to start this week at the city’s “newly purchased” property adjacent to Lander City Park, where Even said students “can start clearing some Russian olives and overgrowth and brush.”

She anticipates it will be “the first of many projects to come” involving WRJC students in Lander.

“They’re looking for students to apply their skills out in the real world,” Even said. “So I think this will be a good opportunity. … They are excited to engage in projects in Lander.”

