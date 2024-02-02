Wind River Job Corps brings together students, employers at campus career fair

(Riverton, WY) – Wind River Job Corps Center hosted a career fair on-campus January 31st for its 183 students who are training for careers in high-demand industries.

Wind River Job Corps invited employers to come to the Center for a morning tour. After the tour, WRJC had five guest speakers presented to the students. Representatives from Wyoming Workforce Services, Serve Wyoming, Wyoming Machinery, True Companies, and Wyoming Electrical JATC Apprenticeship shared information about their companies and job opportunities.

Jerri Prejean, Business Engagement Coordinator for WRJC, said, “Every student was fully engaged, so we feel like the Career Fair was a complete success. We’re grateful to all of the businesses that came out for this event and helped our students see the opportunities to apply what they learn here in a wide variety of industries.”

Wind River Job Corps would like to graciously thank the following employers for their attendance: Wyoming Workforce Services, Serve Wyoming, Wyoming Machinery, True Companies, Wyoming Electrical JATC, Army, Marines, Air National Guard, Wyoming Solid Waste, City of Lander, Floyd's Truck Center, Brake Supply, IUOE Local 800, Plumbers & Pipefitters 192, Labor Union NROC, CWC, CES, High Plains Power, 7 Stones Electrical and 4 Corners Healthcare.

WIND RIVER JOB CORPS serves up to 300 campus-based and non-residential students, generally originating from the Rocky Mountain states. The center provides over 16 career tracks offered through nine vocational programs, including pre-apprenticeship opportunities. These programs have been determined and developed based on the current high-performing job market trends in the region. Included in vocational training are employability skills and community engagement. Wind River Job Corps is the newest of the more than 120 Job Corps centers located throughout the United States, opening in 2015. It is operated by Equus Workforce Solutions for the Department of Labor and is located at 4200 Airport Rd in Riverton, Wyoming.

JOB CORPS is a program administered by the United States Department of Labor. The program helps – eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over three million individuals since 1964. It is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more nearly 60 years.

At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.

EQUUS WORKFORCE SOLUTIONS is a comprehensive provider of workforce development services in North America. Their fifty-plus-year legacy of experience encompasses the development, design and delivery of demand-driven workforce solutions. They are drivers and collaborators for workforce systems change, including adapting to changes in legislation, job seeker demographics and market and industry changes. We do this by integrating data-driven technology, expanding access to services and streamlining partner-supported service delivery.