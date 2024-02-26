More

    Wind River Job Corps held their graduation Thursday

    Amanda Fehring
    (Riverton, WY) – Wind River Job Corps graduated 40 students in eight training programs on Thursday, Feb. 22. Those students and their respective programs are as follows:

    Carpentry
    John Bly
    Morgan Ray
    Kristopher Remacle
    Summer Rocha

    Electrical
    Dylan Trowbridge

    BCT (Building Construction Technology)
    Lexi Holloway
    Cortland Ruby
    Nathan Spencer
    Nickolas Strunc
    Jett Wadda
    Faith Watts
    Evan Weber

    HEO (Heavy Equipment Operations)
    Jeremy Layton
    Braden Monroe
    Jonathan Schulz
    Dustin Wilson

    HEM (Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic)
    Brandon Foose

    Welding
    Trevor Atene
    Amaria Collins
    Cade Davis
    Brandon Ness
    Luis Rodriguez
    Zachary Smith
    Levi Spaulding
    Nicholas Spencer
    Nathan Timber

    HTD (Heavy Truck Driving)
    Joshua Crouch
    Kadan Hardy
    Kevin Keller
    Nick Lacoa
    Nettie McLeod
    Jacob Schmahl
    Jayden Smith
    Jonathon Stark
    Aaron Timber
    Gwen Trevino

    Medical
    Sharmaria Brown
    Melody Coghlan
    Elizabeth Geesey
    Josie Trosper

    Their guest speaker was former mayor Richard Gard. The student speakers were Jett Wadda and Jeremy Layton.

    Class Motto: “Life Happens Wherever You Are, Whether You Make It Or Not”
    Class Flowers: Blue Bonnet
    Class Song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone

    Learn more about the programs at Wind River Job Corps by clicking here.

