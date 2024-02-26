Wind River Job Corps held their graduation Thursday

(Riverton, WY) – Wind River Job Corps graduated 40 students in eight training programs on Thursday, Feb. 22. Those students and their respective programs are as follows:

Carpentry

John Bly

Morgan Ray

Kristopher Remacle

Summer Rocha

Electrical

Dylan Trowbridge

BCT (Building Construction Technology)

Lexi Holloway

Cortland Ruby

Nathan Spencer

Nickolas Strunc

Jett Wadda

Faith Watts

Evan Weber

HEO (Heavy Equipment Operations)

Jeremy Layton

Braden Monroe

Jonathan Schulz

Dustin Wilson

HEM (Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic)

Brandon Foose

Welding

Trevor Atene

Amaria Collins

Cade Davis

Brandon Ness

Luis Rodriguez

Zachary Smith

Levi Spaulding

Nicholas Spencer

Nathan Timber

HTD (Heavy Truck Driving)

Joshua Crouch

Kadan Hardy

Kevin Keller

Nick Lacoa

Nettie McLeod

Jacob Schmahl

Jayden Smith

Jonathon Stark

Aaron Timber

Gwen Trevino

Medical

Sharmaria Brown

Melody Coghlan

Elizabeth Geesey

Josie Trosper

Their guest speaker was former mayor Richard Gard. The student speakers were Jett Wadda and Jeremy Layton.

h/t Jessica Rogers h/t Jessica Rogers h/t Jessica Rogers

Class Motto: “Life Happens Wherever You Are, Whether You Make It Or Not”

Class Flowers: Blue Bonnet

Class Song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone

Learn more about the programs at Wind River Job Corps by clicking here.