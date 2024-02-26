Wind River Job Corps held their graduation Thursday

(Riverton, WY) – Wind River Job Corps graduated 40 students in eight training programs on Thursday, Feb. 22. Those students and their respective programs are as follows:
Carpentry
John Bly
Morgan Ray
Kristopher Remacle
Summer Rocha
Electrical
Dylan Trowbridge
BCT (Building Construction Technology)
Lexi Holloway
Cortland Ruby
Nathan Spencer
Nickolas Strunc
Jett Wadda
Faith Watts
Evan Weber
HEO (Heavy Equipment Operations)
Jeremy Layton
Braden Monroe
Jonathan Schulz
Dustin Wilson
HEM (Heavy Construction Equipment Mechanic)
Brandon Foose
Welding
Trevor Atene
Amaria Collins
Cade Davis
Brandon Ness
Luis Rodriguez
Zachary Smith
Levi Spaulding
Nicholas Spencer
Nathan Timber
HTD (Heavy Truck Driving)
Joshua Crouch
Kadan Hardy
Kevin Keller
Nick Lacoa
Nettie McLeod
Jacob Schmahl
Jayden Smith
Jonathon Stark
Aaron Timber
Gwen Trevino
Medical
Sharmaria Brown
Melody Coghlan
Elizabeth Geesey
Josie Trosper
Their guest speaker was former mayor Richard Gard. The student speakers were Jett Wadda and Jeremy Layton.
Class Motto: “Life Happens Wherever You Are, Whether You Make It Or Not”
Class Flowers: Blue Bonnet
Class Song: “Congratulations” by Post Malone
Learn more about the programs at Wind River Job Corps by clicking here.