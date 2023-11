(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River Cougars are heading to the 1A 9-man state championship game after winning 32-30 in the semi-finals against Southeast.

County 10 caught up with the Head Coach of Wind River Rod Frederick about the game. Hear the full post-game remarks in the player below.

The 9-man championship game is set for Saturday, November 11 at 1:00 p.m. from War Memorial Stadium in Laramie. The Cougars will take on the winner of Big Piney and Lingle-Fort Laramie.

