WIHS Student of the Week: Jaden Blackbird

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Jaden Blackbird, son of Kelly Arthur and Jessie Blackbird. Jaden is a Senior at Wyoming Indian High School and an Honor Roll student. His outside activities and hobbies include playing video games, and hanging out with his family. Jaden is involved in football, wrestling, and robotics. After graduation, Jaden plans on joining the Marines.

Nancy Seiler nominated Jaden saying: Jaden is a Senior at Wyoming Indian High School. He has been active in many activities including piano, wrestling, football and robotics. I am nominating Jaden because last year he was awarded the “outstanding overall musician!” He is a dedicated musician by working hard during and outside of school. He plays a little guitar on the side as well. His personality is quiet, has great rapport with friends and staff, very respectful and has a great smile. Jaden is a pleasure to have in class!”

