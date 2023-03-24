WIHS Student of the Week: Jayden Moss

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Jayden Moss. Jayden is on the honor roll and participates in Football and Wrestling. Outside of school, he enjoys playing basketball, walking, and watching football and golf.

Nate Reinhardt nominated Jayden saying: “Jayden is in my marketing class. He and his group worked to make a great cost effective product. They made customized pencils with different quotes. These will be given out at parent teacher conference. Jayden figured out a way to make 13 for what would have been the price of 1. He is a great student and hard worker.”

Advertisement

After graduation, Jayden wants to go to college to be a financial advisor.

Jayden is the grandson of Rodney Willow and Janice Moss.