WIHS Student of the Week: Raelynn Logan

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Raelynn Logan. Raelynn is a Sophomore at WIHS. She participates in Traditional Club and Volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys traveling with family, and playing volleyball with her sister.

Rubena Tillman nominated Raelynn saying: “Raelynn is a respectful young lady in high school Shoshone Language. She comes to class prepared and ready to do the lesson.”

Advertisement

After graduation, Raelynn plans to attend college.

Raelynn is the daughter of Kortny Logan, and Adam Logan.