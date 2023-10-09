WIHS Student of the Week: Raelynn Logan

This week’s student of the week is Raelynn Logan. Raelynn is a Sophomore at WIHS. She participates in Traditional Club and Volleyball. Outside of school, she enjoys traveling with family, and playing volleyball with her sister.
Rubena Tillman nominated Raelynn saying: “Raelynn is a respectful young lady in high school Shoshone Language. She comes to class prepared and ready to do the lesson.”
After graduation, Raelynn plans to attend college.
Raelynn is the daughter of Kortny Logan, and Adam Logan.