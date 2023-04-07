WIHS Student of the Week: Dionne Ferris

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Dionne Ferris. Dionne is a Junior at WIHS and has received awards for National honor society, and national computer science honor society. She enjoys participating in cross country, basketball, Traditional club, and student council. Outside of school, her hobbies include soccer, softball, bowling, archery, and powwows.

Nate Reinhardt nominated Dionne saying: “Dionne Ferris is an enrolled member of the Eastern Shoshone Tribe. She is currently a junior at Wyoming Indian High School and the Miss Teen Montana State University Powwow princess. She is part of the NHCS ( National Honor Computer Society) and Student Body Council. Dionne participates in sports year round and is involved with the Traditional Club within her school. She is a high honor roll student.”

After graduation, Dionne plans to attend college in Law and Computer Science.

Dionne is the daughter of Reneé Enos-Reed and Dwight Ferris.