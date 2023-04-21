WIHS Student of the Week: Ivalee Surrell

This week’s student of the week is Ivalee Surrell. Ivalee is a Sophomore at WIHS. Outside of school, she likes to hang out with her sisters and cook all sorts of foods.
Kim Wiberg nominated Ivalee saying: “Ivalee is a kind and conscientious young lady who is willing to help others. She is an amazing artist and makes delicious frybread burritos which she sells in the summer.”
After graduation,Ivalee plans to find a job and make money.
Ivalee is the daughter of Lily Surrell and granddaughter to Peggy Surrell.