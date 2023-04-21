WIHS Student of the Week: Ivalee Surrell

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Ivalee Surrell. Ivalee is a Sophomore at WIHS. Outside of school, she likes to hang out with her sisters and cook all sorts of foods.

Kim Wiberg nominated Ivalee saying: “Ivalee is a kind and conscientious young lady who is willing to help others. She is an amazing artist and makes delicious frybread burritos which she sells in the summer.”

After graduation,Ivalee plans to find a job and make money.

Ivalee is the daughter of Lily Surrell and granddaughter to Peggy Surrell.