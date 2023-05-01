WIHS Student of the Week: Dinayla Augustine

This week’s student of the week is Dinayla Augustine. Dinayla is a Freshman at WIHS. She participates in Traditional Club, XC, Basketball & track. Outside of school, she enjoys Powwows, beading, and sewing.
Tim Gray nominated Dinayla saying: “Dinayla is a very committed and focused student in American Indian History. The assignments she turns in are always carefully and, often, artistically completed. She is a very bright young lady and definitely deserves to be student of the week.”
After graduation, Dinayla wants to study at University of Wyoming. She is wanting to study Elementary Education.
Dinayla is the daughter of Brittney Walk Last and Herb Augustine.