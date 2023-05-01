WIHS Student of the Week: Dinayla Augustine

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Dinayla Augustine. Dinayla is a Freshman at WIHS. She participates in Traditional Club, XC, Basketball & track. Outside of school, she enjoys Powwows, beading, and sewing.

Tim Gray nominated Dinayla saying: “Dinayla is a very committed and focused student in American Indian History. The assignments she turns in are always carefully and, often, artistically completed. She is a very bright young lady and definitely deserves to be student of the week.”

After graduation, Dinayla wants to study at University of Wyoming. She is wanting to study Elementary Education.

Dinayla is the daughter of Brittney Walk Last and Herb Augustine.