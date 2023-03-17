WIHS Student of the Week: Darrius Boyer

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Darrius Boyer. Darrius is a senior at Wyoming Indian High School. He is involved in Football, robotics, and NASA Hunch. Outside of school, Darrius likes to play baseball, video games, and hang out with his grandpa.

Maggie Abrams nominated Darrius saying: “Darrius consistently displays personal integrity and a spirit of cooperation both at school and in the community. As a student, he is persistent, positive, respectful, and willing to take on a challenge. He participates in many extracurricular activities including football, robotics, CAD, and NASA Hunch. Darrius was on the robotics team that took second at state in 2023 and won second place in the 2023 American Dream Essay contest for WIHS. Outside of school, Darrius likes to bowl, play baseball, play computer games, and travel. He is helpful at home and knows the importance of his family and community. He plans to attend CWC and study software engineering.”

