WIHS Student of the Week: Alianna Brown

Each week, staff at Wyoming Indian High School nominate a student who has shown outstanding behavior towards their peers and academics. At the end of the year, County 10 will award a $500 scholarship to one of these students. Click here to view all students.

This week’s student of the week is Alianna Brown. Alianna is a sophomore at Wyoming Indian High School. She is involved in Robotics at school and was a semifinalist at State Robotics. Alianna is also on the Honor roll. Outside of school, she enjoys reading and painting.

Tim Gray nominated Alianna saying: “Alianna Brown has a 3.93 grade average for last semester, and is locked in in the same direction this semester. She gets her assignments in, well written, researched beyond what is required, on time and directly on point for the skills and knowledge she is being asked to master. She is very active in WIHS NASA backed Robotics program/Team. She is quiet and respectful, but also willing to advocate for herself or others when needed. I am honoured to have recommended Alianna for Student of the Month here at WIHS and proud of her for her achievements. She comes pretty close to a “perfect” student! “

After high school, Alianna wants to continue something with Robotics in college.