Gannett Peak Elementary Students of the week: Stetson Scadden & Sadie Hamilton

Gannett Peak kid of the week encourages outstanding behavior in recognizing students that go above and beyond in their classrooms. Each week a new student is nominated! To view all students, click here.

Stetson Scadden, a Kindergartener, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s K/1 Kid of the Week. Stetson has grown so much this year. He has shown a lot of bravery, perseverance, and is always radiating kindness! Stetson is courageous, and proud of his hard work. He is a great friend, and makes our classroom a better place!

Sadie Hamilton, a second grader, is recognized as Gannett Peak’s 2/3 Kid of the Week. Sadie is such an incredibly hard worker, and when she sets a goal she gives 110% to achieve that goal. She is a kind friend, a sweet smile in the hall who greets those around her, and a helpful peer to those in her classroom community. Sadie has a sense of humor that’ll make you giggle and a work ethic to change the world. Congrats Sadie!

