WHP releases information on May 7 Natrona County crash that resulted in three deaths

(Natrona County, WY) – A crash occurring on I-25 / US-87 near milepost 194, was reported at 4:23 AM on May 5th, which resulted in three deaths and one injury, according to a Wyoming Highway Patrol (WHP) preliminary report posted on May 12th.

The deceased have been identified as Wyoming residents Dalton Foos (22), Justin Robles (19), and Abigail Helms (17), the three passengers of the vehicle.

The driver, not named, sustained injuries in the crash.

According to the report, the SUV was northbound on Interstate 25 when it approached another vehicle disabled in the right-hand lane.

The SUV attempted to avoid the disabled vehicle and sideswiped it on the passenger side, when it lost control from the crash and departed the roadway to the right in a passenger-side leading slide.

The SUV tripped and rolled several times, and all four occupants were ejected entirely from the vehicle entirely.

There was no driver (occupants) in the RAV4 at the time of the crash.

Speed, driver fatigue/asleep, and cell phone use were all listed as possible contributing factors, and the report indicates no seat belts were in use.

There have been 29 fatalities on Wyoming’s roadways in 2022 compared to 31 in 2021, 26 in 2020, and 62 in 2019 to date.