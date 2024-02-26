One dead following fiery head-on February 24 collision near Rawlins

(Carbon County, WY) – A head-on collision between a semi and a passenger car that took place on US 287 / WY 789 outside of Rawlins on February 24, resulted in one death, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report posted on February 26.

The deceased has been identified as 76-year-old Wyoming resident Lillian Martin.

The call for service was made at 12:44 PM, where law enforcement later learned that a combination unit semi was southbound on US 287 at around mile marker 8.5, when the driver lost control.

Advertisement

This caused the vehicle to cross into the northbound travel lane, where a passenger car was heading northbound, and the driver attempted to avoid a collision.

Both vehicles collided head-on, and the passenger car became engulfed in fire, which resulted in a significant road closure on that stretch of US 287 / WY 789.

Speed was listed as a possible contributing factor, with road/weather conditions listed as having severe wind, blowing snow and slush.