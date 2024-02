The Wyoming Highway Patrol initiated a traffic stop on Saturday, Feb. 3, at approx. 7:48 a.m. on US 20/26 near mile marker 17.

The traffic stop would later call for other emergency personnel to respond and close US 20/26 for a barricaded suspect, according to WHP. The suspect was later taken into custody peacefully with no injuries to any involved parties.

The highway has reopened as of 12:15 p.m.

