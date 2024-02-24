WHP reports of large grass fire west of Cheyenne; multiple roads closed

UPDATE: As of 12:10 PM, WY225 “Between I-80, Otto Rd and Cheyenne” is also closed due to the wildfire.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol has reported that there is a large grass fire west of Cheyenne, currently active today, February 24.

The fire is not under control at this time.

The Facebook post from the WHP states that “first responders are working quickly to get the fire under control,” but to “prepare for multiple closures surrounding Cheyenne as the situation progresses,’ and to “plan on alternate routes.’

WYDOT has shared that all lanes are closed on I-80 near Cheyenne from milepost 352 to 353, as well as all lanes on WY222 near Cheyenne from milepost 0 to 1.81.

I25/US87 “between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne,” and I25 “SOUTHBOUND between the Colorado State Line and Cheyenne” are also closed due to the wildfire.

There are no current estimated opening times.

WYDOT also advises to use alternate routes and to expect delays.

High winds are also also causing many road closures and restrictions in that area, so be sure to check WYDOT for the most up to date info.