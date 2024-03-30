Local WHP Sergeant promoted to Patrol’s Training Section

(Fremont County, WY) — The Wyoming Highway Patrol announced on its Facebook page that Sergeant Clayton Colman was promoted to the Patrol’s Training Section.

He “will be primarily responsible for the planning, execution and management of agency training and education programs for new recruits for the Wyoming Highway Patrol Training Academy,” according to the announcement.

Sergeant Colman has been with the WHP since 2015, serving as a State Trooper in the Troop “I” Lander / Riverton office, the announcement goes on to say. Sergeant Colman is an agency Motor Carrier Trooper, Field Training Officer, Academy Instructor, and is a co-commander for the WHP Honor Guard. Sergeant Colman has also been passionate about public service throughout his life serving in the United States Marine Corps from 2002 – 2015 where he received Navy and Marine Corps Commendations and was deployed five times.

Also promoted to the Patrol’s Training Section is Sergeant Shawncey Day, who has served as a State Trooper in the Troop “B” Casper office.

Both Sergeants Day and Colman will be bringing a vast array of experience as they embark on their new roles within the WHP as coordinators and trainers for the new trooper recruits of the Patrol. Training Section Captain David Wagener commented on the promotions stating, “Sergeants Day and Colman will each bring a very unique personality and skill set that will balance well with one another. They both possess a high level of selflessness towards the development of others and are very self-driven which are crucial in our agency’s training program to properly train and develop our recruits into Wyoming State Troopers.” Wagener continued with “These sergeants have taken on a huge responsibility as the public we serve expects nothing less than well trained and absolute professionals to be commissioning from our academy to maintain the future and proud legacy the Wyoming Highway Patrol has established since 1933.”