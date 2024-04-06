Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds drivers to be careful on icy roads after motorist strikes Trooper’s vehicle

(Statewide) – The Wyoming Highway Patrol is once again advising motorists to use caution on icy roads after they have reportedly had to respond to multiple crashes today, April 6, one of which resulted in the below image shared on the WHP Facebook page. h/t WHP

The post states the WHP responded to over 20 crash calls by 2:00 PM today, and while a Trooper was on scene working one of thoses crashes along I-80, another vehicle collided into the Trooper’s patrol vehicle while he was inside.

The Trooper was transported and released from an area hospital, and further details of the crash will be released after the investigation is completed, the posts goes on to state.

“The Wyoming Highway Patrol wants to remind motorists to be aware that weather conditions across the state can change drastically when traveling. You can view the most current road conditions by visiting wyoroad.info.”