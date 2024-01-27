WhatsHappening: Lander Free Medical Clinic to celebrate one year anniversary February 8

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic, which opened its doors back in February of 2023, will celebrate its one year anniversary on February 8.

The celebration will be held at the Lander Bake Shop from 6:00 to 8:00 PM, and is open to the public.

“Our first anniversary is fast approaching. Since opening in February of 2023 we have served over 120 members of the Lander and Fremont County community with free healthcare and wraparound wellness services. Please join us to celebrate everything we achieved together in the last year and toast to the year ahead!”

The Lander Free Medical Clinic is a grassroots effort spearheaded by local RN Kevin Wilson, that provides free health care services to low-income and uninsured residents of Fremont County through the support of volunteers and donors.

You can read more about the Clinic’s full history here.