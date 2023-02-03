Lander Free Medical Clinic opens doors February 6

(Lander, WY) – The Lander Free Medical Clinic, a grassroots effort spearheaded by local RN Kevin Wilson, officially opens its doors Monday, February 6.

The clinic is located at 860 S. 3rd St., inside the Trinity Episcopal Church. h/t Lander Free Medical Clinic

The Free Clinic, which aims to “provide free health care services to low-income and uninsured residents of Fremont County, Wyoming through the support of generous volunteers and donors,“ began accepting patients back in November of 2022.

(Click here to learn more about the patient eligibility guidelines.)

“This represents the culmination of months of work by volunteers, generous donations from the community, stewardship of grants from local and national entities, and building awareness among prospective patients,” the announcement states.

Call or email to schedule an intake appointment at: 307-349-0363, [email protected]landerfreeclinic.org

Call or email to schedule an intake appointment at: 307-349-0363, [email protected]

