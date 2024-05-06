In loving memory, Milo Patrick Larvie, Jr.

MILO PATRICK LARVIE, JR.

December 30, 1976 – April 30, 2024

Milo Larvie, Jr. was born to on December 30, 1976 in Denver, Colorado to Nola Posey and Milo Larvie, Sr. He lived his life on the Wind River Reservation, calling Fort Washakie his home. He passed away on April 30, 2024 in Evanston, Wyoming.

Milo was an astounding artist and musician. He once had a “No Name” band where he and his friends would come together and have jam sessions in his mother’s living room. In his younger years, Milo was a Wolf Dancer. It was what he enjoyed doing through his teen years. He was known by everyone and made friends easily. His favorite music was heavy metal and black heavy metal. He enjoyed spending time with his family and always participated in family functions.

Milo was proceeded in death by his parents, Grandparents Ernest and Rose Redcherries Posey, Al and Sophie Larvie, Uncles Dansyl, Maynard, Daniel and Michael Posey, Cleve Littlebear, Andrew Day, Tim Lamewoman and Terry Larvie. Also, Lloyd, Leroy and Bill Runsabove and John Chavez. Aunt Della Runsabove.

Brothers Christopher, Tony, Michael, Maynard (Sonny), Bernard (Pogo), Posey and Blaine Revere, Jason Coyote and Warren Jorgensen. Sister Christine (Woodsy) Posey and nephews Jeremy Jorgensen and Enrique Chavez. Nieces Pearlene Posey and Erin Lujan.

He is survived by sisters Gladys (Alan) Walker and Kathryn (Kati) Eagle, Anna (Rueben) and Pauline (Finn) Siers, JoLee (Craig) Redcherries, Sadie Posey, Glenda and Carrie Littlebird, Adrissa Posey Underwood, Rubena Posey Tillman and Alice Posey, Carol Costa, Iva Posey and Virginia Felter. Brothers Dennis, William, Seth and Alex Posey, Ernest and Toni Siers, Daniel Antelope, Justin Revere, Bender Nacota and Joseph Littlebird.

Aunts Rose Siers, Ruby and Pauline Posey, Carol Littletree, Beverly Medhaug and Annie, Margaret and Rose Runsabove. Uncles Ernie and Ivan Posey, Myron Littlebird, Thorton and Daniel Chavez, and Delvin, Tom, and Waylon Larvie.

Grandparents Emily Niedo, Judy Large, Joy Ortegon, and Terry Enos.

Numerous relatives and friends who he crossed paths with during his time with us, We apologize if we left anyone out since Milo had a large family here in Wyoming, Montana and South Dakota. We love you all!

Wake will be held on May 6, 2024 and services will be held at 10 AM on May 7, 2024 at 207 Trout Creek Road, Fort Washakie, Wyoming. Ivan Posey will announce. Burial will be at Sacajawea Cemetery