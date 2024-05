Donald Charles Gambler, 70, of Ethete, Wyoming passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2024 at home surrounded by family. The Rosary will begin at 7:00 P.M. on Thursday May 9, 2024 at the Blue Sky Hall in Ethete followed by an all-night wake at the family home (632 Blue Sky Highway, Ethete, Wyoming). The Funeral Service will begin at 10:00 AM at the Blue Sky Hall in Ethete, Wyoming on Friday, May 10, 2024. Interment will follow at White Plume Cemetery in Ethete. To view full obituary, click here.