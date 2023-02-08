Coffee Time: Learn more about the Lander Free Medical Clinic from Executive Director Kevin Wilson

(Lander, WY) – KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time host Vince Tropea recently chatted with Kevin Wilson, the Executive Director of the Lander Free Medical Clinic, which just opened its doors this past Monday, February 6.

Wilson stopped by to fill us in on the backstory of the Free Clinic and a little bit about himself, why he and others saw the need for a free medical clinic in the Lander area, and what the road has been like leading up to the recent opening.

In addition to talking about the Free Clinic’s opening, Wilson gave us the details on how folks can find out if they’re eligible to become a patient, and how they can schedule an appointment.

Advertisement

(Note: The Lander Free Medical Clinic is completely volunteer-run, so in addition to no set office hours, all appointments must be made in advance, over the phone.)

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Wilson below.





Be sure to tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

Advertisement