WhatsHappening: Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Wyoming’s monthly talent showcase Stage Presence

(Lander, WY) – The Stage Presence monthly performance series continues this Wednesday night, February 14 with the next round of Wyoming talent consisting of music, poetry and comedy.

After three months of double bookings and last minute cancellations, this month’s showcase will take place at the original intended venue in the Coalter Loft, located above the Lander Bar and Gannett Grill.

Seeing as this month’s showcase is taking place on Valentine’s Day, be prepared for songs both sappy and sad, as well as adult oriented comedy from the local jokesters.

The festivities begin at 6:00 PM, with February’s featured performers including:

Ron Howard

Raine Lesher

Sean Francis

Tom Brady

Adam Kirkpatrick

Chris Flom

Joe DeVoe

Daniel Black

Vince Tropea

Chris Amend

The Stage Presence showcase is open to Wyoming musicians, comedians, poets, speakers and pretty much any form of entertainers (within reason), who can sign up in advance of the next month’s night by messaging the Stage Presence Facebook page.