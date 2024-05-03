County 10 Law Enforcement Log: Riverton Police Department – May 3, 2024

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent arrests and call blotters from publicly available reports provided directly by the Riverton Police Department. Click here for more details about the law enforcement logs.

RPD Arrests:

Keele, Thomas, 35, Riverton, Municipal Warrant, Available Narrative: RP advised of subjects fighting; “The fight was over when officers arrived but one of those involved, Thomas Keele, 35 yoa from Riverton had a Municipal warrant for Failure To Pay Fines and he was taken into custody”

Harris, Hauser, 37, Riverton, County Warrant, Available Narrative: “Hauser Harris, 37 yoa from Riverton came to the Riverton City Hall lobby and was arrested on a Fremont County warrant for Failure To Appear”

Juvenile, 16, Riverton, Available Narrative: RP advised of juveniles trying to get into people’s apartments; “Officer located the juveniles and arrested a 16 yoa Riverton boy, who also listed as a runaway, for MIP and, when he resisted arrest, Interference. He was later released to a guardian”

RPD Citations and Other Notable Calls:

Hit and Run: Garnet Drive, 7:03 AM, Available Narrative: “A maroon 2009 Chevrolet Astro van which was parked in the 2400 block of Garnet was struck by a blue 2002 Chevrolet passenger car which then left the scene. There was major damage to both vehicles and the fleeing vehicle left it’s front bumper, complete with license plate, at the scene. Investigating officers later located the vehicle and cited Dallas Manzanares, 41 yoa from Riverton for Leaving the Scene of an Accident”

