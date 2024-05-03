More

    First-ever Wind River Super Trail event in Pavillion on May 25-26

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    (Stock Photo)

    (Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River Super Trail event will take place at the Pavillion Rec Center Arena, 424 S Main Street, on May 25-26. The first ride is at 9 a.m. on both days.

    ‘Super Trail’

    The Super Trail event is the brainchild of Ike Lynn. It consists of the typical trail classes that you would see at a ranch horse versatility show and what they refer to as an extreme trail course.

    Lynn wanted to make sure that the event was still very beginner-friendly, so he meshed the two together to create the “Super Trail.”

    The event will run similar to a regular horse show. Bring your own horse and you compete with all of their equipment.

    “It is very beginner-friendly,” Lynn said. “So anybody who wants to come that hasn’t done any showing before, there’s going to be a lot of time to get to know the obstacles, and there will be tons of people around to help.”

    Ike Lynn and his horse navigate the obstacles (h/t Ike Lynn)

    Registration

    Those interested in entering can complete the entry form, which is previewed on Facebook below. Pre-registration saves you $5 on the entry fee.

    The Schooling Day slots are filling up fast, Lynn shared in a recent Facebook post. If you are interested, definitely don’t delay in getting those entry forms submitted!

    Entertainment, food & vendors

    Live music from “Pushroot” starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.

    Saturday also happens to be Hawaiian Shirt Day. The best Hawaiian shirt wins a prize on Saturday night.

    The food truck “Good Portions” will be there for lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.

    This year, Lynn is not charging a vendor fee.

    “So as long as you have something that is ag-related, tack-related, (or) something that is involved in the horse community somehow, I would be happy to have it out,” he said.

    Sponsors

    Without the sponsors, this event would not have been possible, Lynn explained.

    He wanted to give a shoutout to the following sponsors:

    Schooling Day Sponsor – Lazy M&M 
    Youth – Boss Bark Boutique 
    Advanced Youth – Mack/Corlett Cattle with MJ Corlett Saddlery 
    Adult Intro – High Country Veterinary Services
    Adult Amateur – Crooked Arrow Products 
    Open – Double G Ranch

    150 Level 
    Hursh Veterinary Services
    Stephens Ranch Co. 
    Sarah Goode & Cody Siersma with Siersma Family Farms 

    100 Level
    Stoll Limousine 
    Diamond L Livestock

    As well as several wonderful anonymous donors! 

    For more information about the event, please email [email protected].

    h/t Ike Lynn

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.