First-ever Wind River Super Trail event in Pavillion on May 25-26

(Pavillion, WY) – The Wind River Super Trail event will take place at the Pavillion Rec Center Arena, 424 S Main Street, on May 25-26. The first ride is at 9 a.m. on both days.
‘Super Trail’
The Super Trail event is the brainchild of Ike Lynn. It consists of the typical trail classes that you would see at a ranch horse versatility show and what they refer to as an extreme trail course.
Lynn wanted to make sure that the event was still very beginner-friendly, so he meshed the two together to create the “Super Trail.”
The event will run similar to a regular horse show. Bring your own horse and you compete with all of their equipment.
“It is very beginner-friendly,” Lynn said. “So anybody who wants to come that hasn’t done any showing before, there’s going to be a lot of time to get to know the obstacles, and there will be tons of people around to help.”
Registration
Those interested in entering can complete the entry form, which is previewed on Facebook below. Pre-registration saves you $5 on the entry fee.
The Schooling Day slots are filling up fast, Lynn shared in a recent Facebook post. If you are interested, definitely don’t delay in getting those entry forms submitted!
Entertainment, food & vendors
Live music from “Pushroot” starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday night.
Saturday also happens to be Hawaiian Shirt Day. The best Hawaiian shirt wins a prize on Saturday night.
The food truck “Good Portions” will be there for lunch and dinner on Saturday and breakfast and lunch on Sunday.
This year, Lynn is not charging a vendor fee.
“So as long as you have something that is ag-related, tack-related, (or) something that is involved in the horse community somehow, I would be happy to have it out,” he said.
Sponsors
Without the sponsors, this event would not have been possible, Lynn explained.
He wanted to give a shoutout to the following sponsors:
Schooling Day Sponsor – Lazy M&M
Youth – Boss Bark Boutique
Advanced Youth – Mack/Corlett Cattle with MJ Corlett Saddlery
Adult Intro – High Country Veterinary Services
Adult Amateur – Crooked Arrow Products
Open – Double G Ranch
150 Level
Hursh Veterinary Services
Stephens Ranch Co.
Sarah Goode & Cody Siersma with Siersma Family Farms
100 Level
Stoll Limousine
Diamond L Livestock
As well as several wonderful anonymous donors!
For more information about the event, please email [email protected].