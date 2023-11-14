Coffee Time: Calling all musicians, comedians and entertainers, Lander’s ‘Stage Presence’ to provide monthly Wyoming talent showcase

(Lander, WY) – The KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM Today in the 10 interview series Coffee Time continued today with host Vince Tropea, who recently spoke with Raine Lesher and Adam Kirkpatrick. Raine Lesher and Adam Kirkpatrick stopped by the KOVE studio to chat with host Vince Tropea about the new Stage Presence performance series. h/t Adam Kirkpatrick photo

Lesher and Kirkpatrick stopped by to talk about the new Stage Presence performance series, a monthly event that functions like a more structured open mic, which kicks off this Wednesday, November 15 at 6:00 PM (doors open at 5) in the Coalter Loft above the Lander Bar.

The showcase is open to Wyoming musicians, comedians, poets, speakers and pretty much any form of entertainers (within reason), who can sign up in advance of the next month’s night by messaging the Stage Presence Facebook page.

Performers set for this Wednesady include:

Adam Kirkpatrick

Tom Brady

Sarah Reilly

Erica Flom

Preston Beazley

Chris Flom

Vince Tropea

Amara & Joe with Pushroot

Check out the full Coffee Time interview with Lesher and Kirkpatrick below to learn more about the event, and to hear a couple of teaser songs from Kirkpatrick!





Be sure to tune in to Today in the 10 and Coffee Time interviews every morning from 7:00 to 9:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

