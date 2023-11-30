WhatsHappening: Arapaho Charter High School set to have a ‘Merry Grinchmas’ party on December 13

(Arapahoe, WY) – Arapaho Charter High School would like to invite you to the “Merry Grinchmas” party on Wednesday, December 13, brought to you by ACHS Bring Change To Mind Club.

The “Friendsmas” will take place at the High School located at 189 Left Hand Ditch Road, and will go from 5-7:00 PM.

There will be hot cocoa and cookies, activities for kids, and a chance to take your photo with The Grinch and/or Santa!

Tickets are $5 per child with a $20 maximum per family.

Check out the flyer below for all the details!