Mental Health Monday: Learn more about Arapahoe school’s mental health focused ‘Healthy Minds Carnival’ on March 10

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with Heather Pasquinelli, an English Teacher at Arapaho Charter High School.

Pasquinelli discussed the Healthy Minds Carnival for the K-5 students that will be taking place at the Arapahoe Elementary School gym on March 10, an event that is sponsored by the Arapaho Charter High School club Bring Change to Mind. h/t FCSD #38

Bring Change to Mind is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to encouraging dialogue about mental health and to raising awareness, understanding and empathy, and according to Pasquinelli, is the first and only one in Wyoming at this time.

The carnival is in conjunction with a whole week’s worth of mental health focused activities as well.



In addition to filling us in on the need for events like these that promote mental health awareness, Pasquinelli also shared some of the mental health focused endeavors she has going on in her classroom, including a fundraiser for a mindfulness focused “calmness corner,” which is only $273 away from it’s goal/deadline of March 13.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Pasquinelli to learn more.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday, and tune in to Coffee Time every morning at 8:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]