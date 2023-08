(Fremont County, WY) – A warmer start to the weekend is on tap for us here in the 10, with highs reaching the mid-80s for some areas.

Along with the seasonably warm temperatures, it will be mainly dry conditions today, August 26.

“An approaching weather system brings a better chance of showers and storms on Sunday,” said the National Weather Service in Riverton.

h/t NWSR