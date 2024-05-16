Pleasant, spring weather in the 10 for Thursday

(Fremont County, WY) – County 10 meteorologist Dave Lipson has shared that pleasant spring weather is on tap for today, May 16, with sunny and warmer conditions.

Lipson added that tonight will be clear and not as cool.

The National Weather Service in Riverton has also shared that a few showers are possible across northern Wyoming, but most locations will remain dry, and that Friday will be warm and windy, with elevated fire weather conditions expected.

High temperatures will be in the 70’s and 60’s today, with lows tonight in the 40s. h/t NWSR