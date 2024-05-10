More

    Dubois to have the least cloud coverage in the 10 tonight

    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton shared on Thursday that the northern lights could be visible tonight, May 10, due to a G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm.

    The NWSR just released a graphic showing the maximum cloud cover for those wishing to see the northern lights. Dubois is expected to have only a 21 percent maximum cloud cover tonight. Check out the graphic below for the cloud cover in your area.

    “Note that any clouds tonight will be high clouds and cloud cover will continue to decrease through the night,” the NWSR said.

    h/t NWSR
