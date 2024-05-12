Sunny, warm Sunday with a chance of isolated showers this evening

(Fremont County, WY)—This Sunday will be mostly sunny, then partly sunny by this afternoon, according to County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson. It’ll be even warmer, with a high in the middle 70s.

Because of the warmth and weak atmospheric instability, we could see some isolated rain showers by late this afternoon. And then tonight, after some isolated showers in the early evening, it’ll be partly cloudy with a low in the middle 40s.

Tomorrow, Monday, it’ll be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. We have the potential of seeing the warmest day of the year so far, with a high in the upper 70s. A Pacific trough will be approaching the area, destabilizing the airmass tomorrow. So we can expect some scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Advertisement

Check out Sunday’s highs for your area on the graphic below. h/t NWSR