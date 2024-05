(Lander, WY) – The Lander Children’s Business Fair is currently in full swing at the Rock Church, where folks can support over 30 local youth entrepreneurs and buy products from their personal business ventures. The Fair is going on until 6:00 PM, and the Rock Church is located at 150 Baldwin Creek in Lander.

Businesses and products range from baked goods, smoothies, jewelry, dog treats, homemade knives and much more! h/t Vince Tropea, County 10