HeadsUp: East Webbwood to be closed for construction starting May 20

(Riverton, WY) – Construction will begin on May 20 for a new storm drain line off of East Webbwood Road, according to a post shared on the City of Riverton Facebook page.

The road will be closed during working hours between Pure Gas Road and Sunnyside Ave., the post states.

The traffic in this area should obey construction signage for the safety of the workers and choose alternate routes while construction is occurring.

Construction is expected to be completed by June 15.