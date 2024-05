(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton has shared that the Space Weather Prediction Center has announced a G4 (Severe) Geomagnetic Storm Alert for tomorrow night, Friday, May 10. This means there is a chance we could see the northern lights tomorrow night.

Avoid city lights, and look to the northern skies after dark for the best viewing chances.

For more information, go to www.spaceweather.gov

