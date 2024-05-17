Updated location for Bureau of Land Management’s RAC Lander meeting

(Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will meet in person in Lander on June 12-13 and participate in a field tour of the nearby North Lander Herd Management Area. The meeting and the field tour are open to the public.

The June 12 meeting will be held at the Shoshone Rose Hotel at 5690 US Highway 287 in Lander, Wyoming. A virtual participation option will also be available. Participation instructions have been posted to the RAC’s webpage. The field tour will also commence and conclude at the Shoshone Rose Hotel.