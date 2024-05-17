More

    Updated location for Bureau of Land Management’s RAC Lander meeting

    Press Release
    Press Release
    BLM Lander Office (h/t Amanda Fehring, County 10)

    (Lander, WY) — The Bureau of Land Management’s Wyoming Resource Advisory Council (RAC) will meet in person in Lander on June 12-13 and participate in a field tour of the nearby North Lander Herd Management Area. The meeting and the field tour are open to the public.

    The June 12 meeting will be held at the Shoshone Rose Hotel at 5690 US Highway 287 in Lander, Wyoming. A virtual participation option will also be available. Participation instructions have been posted to the RAC’s webpage. The field tour will also commence and conclude at the Shoshone Rose Hotel.

    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.