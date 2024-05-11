Sunny, warm Saturday on tap in the 10

(Fremont County, WY) – Today will be mostly sunny and warm, according to County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson. With the high around 70 degrees.

Tonight, it’ll be clear with the low in the low 40s.

Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be even warmer, with highs reaching the middle 70s. With this warm and weak atmospheric instability, we could see some isolated rain showers in the late afternoon.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service in Riverton shared the following graphic with a look at next week. h/t NWSR