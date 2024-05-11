More

    Sunny, warm Saturday on tap in the 10

    Amanda Fehring
    Amanda Fehring
    County 10 Weather

    (Fremont County, WY) – Today will be mostly sunny and warm, according to County 10 Meteorologist Dave Lipson. With the high around 70 degrees.

    Tonight, it’ll be clear with the low in the low 40s.

    Tomorrow, Sunday, will be mostly sunny in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. It’ll be even warmer, with highs reaching the middle 70s. With this warm and weak atmospheric instability, we could see some isolated rain showers in the late afternoon.

    Advertisement

    The National Weather Service in Riverton shared the following graphic with a look at next week.

    h/t NWSR
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.