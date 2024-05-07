Velarde to wrestle at the next level

Class 3-A 150-pound state runner-up Hunter Velarde will continue his career on the mat as a Colby Community College Trojan next fall in Colby, Kansas. Velarde signed a National Letter of Intent to wrestle for first-year head coach Joseph Cornejo.

Cornejo joined the Trojans just two weeks ago as the program’s fifth head coach.

Velarde exuded energy and quickness on the mat throughout his high school career and plans to continue that at the junior college level.

Hunter Velarde with his parents William and Tiffany Velarde – -h/t Randy Tucker

Velarde plans to pursue a degree in psychology with the goal of becoming a therapist.

“I gave my teachers some headaches, and my parents heart attacks at times,” the congenial Tiger senior joked.

Velarde will fill a roster sport for Colby most likely at 141 or 149 pounds.

He played football for the Tigers and is the son of William and Tiffany Velarde.

“I’d like to thank my high school coaches from freshman through senior year,” Velarde said. “And the Wyoming Director of Coaches, Cameron Brayden.” Hunter Velarde with his parents and Tiger wrestling coaching staff – -h/t Randy Tucker

Velarde had a tremendous senior year, finishing with a record of 39-11, and narrowly missing the state championship via a 7-2 decision.

Velarde also placed second in the state finals in 2023.

