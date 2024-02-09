More

    Wolverines handle Tigers on the mat

    Randy Tucker
    The Riverton wrestling team celebrated their win over their rivals from Lander on the Tigers home mat Thursday night - h/t Riverton Wreslting

    The Riverton Wolverines took the traveling trophy from Lander at Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse Thursday evening with a 45-24 win over the Tigers.

    The two Class 3-A teams wrestled 11 matches in the duel with Riverton taking three forfeit wins at 175, 215 and 106.

    Fans got their money’s worth (though admission was free) with six matches that ended in decisions, major decisions or technical falls.

    The closest match of the night came in the 150 pound class where Lander’s Hunter Velarde edged Talon Thoman of Riverton 3-2.

    RIVERTON 45 – LANDER 24

    157: Justin Newberry, RIV over Sawyer Nachazel, LAN TF 17-0

    165: Weston McLaughling, RIV over Billy Velarde, LAN MD 13-5

    175: Tristen Anderson, RIV Forfeit

    190: Jordan May, RIV over Tres Pickerd, LAN Fall 2:47

    215: Ryan Watson, RIV Forfeit

    285: Zaryc Prosser, RIV over Hayden St. Clair, LAN Fall 1:38

    106: Cortley Briggs, RIV Forfeit

    113: Coaltyn Laird, LAN over Drake Ecker, RIV Fall 3:50

    120: Konner Frost, RIV over Henry Quiver, LAN Dec 9-3

    126: Parker Burton, LAN over Frankie Strickland, RIV Dec 9-2

    132: Landon Jones, LAN over Dennis Thornock, RIV Fall 4:57

    138: Landen Withrow, RIV over Levi Vold, LAN Dec 12-6

    144: Cody West. LAN over Jackson Larsen, RIV Fall 3:24

    150: Hunter Velarde, LAN over Talon Thoman, RIV Dec 3-2

    Exhibition:

    126: Jordan Nielsen,LAN over Victoria Hatch, RIV Fall 2:51

    144: Addie Burton, LAN over Isabel Kuegeler, Fall 2:44

    150: Michael Wright, LAN over Joe Duke, RIV Fall 2:54

