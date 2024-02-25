More

    Four Fremont County Girls to the State Wrestling Finals

    Randy Tucker
    Randy Tucker
    Maggie Jensen of Wind River and Lacoda Kiser of Shoshoni faced off in the 140 pound semi-finals - h/t Wyopreps

    There were no state champions from Fremont County in the All-Class Girls State Wrestling Tournament held at the Ford Wyoming Center this past weekend but there were many who reached the finals.

    Wind River’s Molly Bornhoft – h/t Wyopreps

    Wind River led the county as a team with a very respectable fifth-place finish competing against Class 3-A and 4-A schools.

    Maggie Jensen, Molly Bornhoft, and Cora Remacle of Wind River all reached the finals but finished in second place at 140, 110, and 105 pounds respectively.

    Advertisement
    Cora Remacle reversed this Star Valley wrestler to reach the finals – h/t Wyopreps

    Aaliyah Martin of Dubois was runner-up at 235 pounds.

    Aaliyah Martin worked her opponent in the semi-finals – h/t Adria Trembly

    In all, nine girls brought home medals.

    Girls All Class State Wrestling Championships Team Scores: 1. Star Valley 163, 2. Pinedale Cheyenne East 92, 7. Thunder Basin 76. 8. Cheyenne Central 71.5, 9. Green River/Thermopolis 60, 11. Campbell County 54, 12. Lingle-Ft. Laramie/Lyman/Natrona County 53, 15. Wheatland 52, 16.  Worland 51, 17. Evanston 49. 18. Kelly Walsh/Shoshoni 40, 20. Big Piney 31, 21.  Greybull-Riverside/Jackson/Laramie 30, 24. Cody/Hulett/Lander 29, 27. Moorcroft 28. 28. Glenrock/Powell/Rock Springs 27,

    31. Burn/Pine Bluffs/Upton 24, 33. Lovell 20, 34. Rawlins 19, 35. Dubois 18, 36. Cheyenne South 16, 37. Hanna Elk Mountain Medicine Bow/Wright 15. 38. Mountain View 4, 39. Newcastle/Riverton 3. 42. Buffalo, Sundance, Tongue River, Torrington 0 

    Advertisement

    Girls All Class State Wrestling Championships Individual Results:

    100: 1. McKinzie Mortensen, PIN

    105: 1. Kaylea Mortensen, PIN, 2. Cora Remacle, WR

    Advertisement

                    First place match: Kaylea Mortensen, PIN over Cora Remacle, WR Fall 4:58

    110: 1. Rebekah Anderson, MOOR, 2. Molly Bornhoft, WR

                    First place match: Rebekah Anderson, MOOR over Molly Bornhoft, WR Fall 5:52

    Advertisement

    115: 1. Lilly Quintanilla, THM 4. Lily Hill, WR

                    Third place match: Kaiana Garlough, CC over Lily Hill, WR TF 5:00

    120: 1. Tai McBride, JAC

    Jordan Nielsen of Lander – h/t Wyopreps

    125:  1. Rivers Carrell, WOR, 5. Jordan Nielsen, LAN

                    Fifth place match: Jordan Nielsen, LAN over Rylee Anderson, WOR Dec 3-0

    130: 1. Ariel Kumelos, WHT

    135: 1. Paityn Covolo, SHE

    140: 1. Kaylie Julander, KEM, 2. Maggie Jensen, WR, 3. Lacoda Kiser, SHO

                    First place match: Kaylie Julander, KEM over Maggie Jensen, WR MD 13-1

                    Third place match: Lacoda Kiser, SHO over Peyton Hadden, LYM Fall 1:26

    145:  1. Cara Andrews, SV, 4. Abriana Kiser, SHO

                    Third place match: Skylee Gangwish, KW over Abriana Kiser, SHO Fall 1:46

    Abirana Kiser sized up an opponent – h/t Wyopreps

    155: 1. Josie Houk, LFL

    170: 1. Ashten Hubbs, COD, 5. Teagen Pickerd, LAN

                    Fifth place match: Teagan Pickerd, LAN over Harley Hunter, GIL Dec 4-2

    190: 1. Becca Oetken, SHE

    235; 1. Katyana Dexter, PIN, 2. Aaliyah Martin, DUB

                    First place match: Katyana Dexter, PIN over Aaliyah Martin, DUB Fall 1:00

    Aaliyah Martin focused on the upcoming match – h/t Adria Trembly
    Advertisement

    Related Posts

    Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share?

    Share with us!

    County 10

    County 10™ is a web and mobile-based media outlet providing the Fremont County, Wyoming community with instant news and updates.